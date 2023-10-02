Adam Copeland (Edge) made his AEW debut at the WrestleDream pay-per-view event on Sunday night. He saved Darby Allin and Sting from an attack by Christian Cage, Luchasaurus, and Nick Wayne.

Copeland has signed a full-time deal with AEW and will wrestle regularly. According to Fightful, sources in AEW have reported that the reactions to his signing have been positive.

Copeland aims to fill the gap left by CM Punk as a mentor and be helpful without causing any internal issues. WWE allowed the “Rated R Superstar” trademark to lapse, surprising some in AEW. WWE talent noted that Edge’s return was apparent since the summer.

Copeland’s move to AEW was widely expected and both AEW and WWE talent expressed positivity and happiness for him.