Adam Copeland has been announced for this Wednesday’s edition of AEW Dynamite.

The Rated R Superstar debuted on this evening’s WrestleDream pay-per-view and confronted his longtime partner Christian Cage shortly after he retained the TNT Championship in the main event. Tony Khan tweeted put that Copeland will address his AEW arrival on Wednesday.

This Wednesday, a new era in @AEW begins at the 4th Anniversary Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite! For the first time ever on @AEWonTV, we'll hear from "The Rated R Superstar" Adam Copeland @EdgeRatedR THIS WEDNESDAY on @TBSNetwork 8pm ET/7pm CT after he arrived at #AEWWrestleDream! pic.twitter.com/gsVGv9sMR3 — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) October 2, 2023

For those wondering what Copeland’s deal with AEW is, Khan revealed at the WrestleDream media scrum that he is on a full-time contract and is scheduled to be appearing regularly.

