STEVE: Hi, Ris! Thanks for having me. So, the short version is I’m a guy on YouTube with a big mouth and a lot of opinions, and while I don’t make videos about wrestling all that often, I do every once in a while. I’ve been a wrestling fan since I was about eight years old. I have a vivid memory of randomly catching an episode of Saturday Night’s Main Event during the build-up to Wrestlemania IV, with the big third match between Hogan and Andre booked as part of the World Title Tournament. There was an angle where Andre choked out Hulk Hogan, and for whatever reason, that hooked me for life. As for WrestleDream, the match I’m most excited to see — in fact, the only match I’m excited to see — is Danielson vs Zack Sabre Jr. I love technical wrestling, and Danielson and ZSJ are two of the best ever at it, so I’m really looking forward to that one.