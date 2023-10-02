Adam Copeland has arrived in AEW.

The Rated-R Superstar debuted at this evening’s WrestleDream pay-per-view to a thunderous ovation, made even more special by the fact that AEW secured the rights to his famous “On This Day” theme song. The Hall of Famer confronted his longtime friend/partner Christian Cage shortly after Cage retained the TNT Championship over Darby Allin thanks to an assist by Nick Wayne, who betrayed Allin to join sides with the turtleneck wearing heel.

After the match Cage, Wayne, and Luchasaurus went to beat Allin down but Sting came out to try and fight the trio off. When he failed, the lights went out and a video vignette played for Copeland, who then came out and delivered multiple spears after teasing that he would side with his old partner.

Tony Khan has since announced that Copeland has signed with AEW.

Welcome to the @AEW team! "Rated R Superstar" Adam Copeland @EdgeRatedR is ALL ELITE! Thank you all watching #AEWWrestleDream TONIGHT! pic.twitter.com/PNXTlSyT8p — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) October 2, 2023

