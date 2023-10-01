AEW WrestleDream Results 10/1/23

Climate Pledge Arena

Seattle, Washington

Commentary Team: (Excalibur, Jim Ross, TAZ, Nigel McGuinness, and Tony Schiavone)

Ring Announcers: Justin Roberts, Bobby Cruise and Dasha Gonzalez

AEW WrestleDream: ZERO HOUR

Keith Lee, Satoshi Kojima, Athena and Billie Starkz vs. Shane Taylor, Lee Moriarty, Diamante and Mercedes Martinez In A 8-Person Tag Team Match

Billie Starkz and Mercedes Martinez will start things off. Martinez kicks Starkz in the gut. Martinez uppercuts Starkz. Diamante with a Running Cannonball Senton. Double Irish Whip. Athena tags herself in. Athena dropkicks Diamante. Martinez with forearm shivers. Starkz sends Martinez tumbling to the floor. Diamante with a chop/forearm combination. Athena with a German Suplex. Stereo Suicide Dives. Athena rolls Diamante back into the ring. Taylor and Lee are tagged in. Taylor runs into Lee. Taylor scores a left jab. Lee runs around Taylor. Lee with a Headscissors Takeover. Moriarty kicks Lee in the face. Lee goes for The SpineBuster, but Taylor counters with a straight right hand. Taylor with clubbing blows to Lee’s back. Taylor tags in Moriarty. Moriarty repeatedly stomps on Lee’s chest. Moriarty with a knife edge chop.

Moriarty uppercuts Lee. Lee flings Moriarty across the ring. Lee tags in Kojima. Moriarty chops Kojima. Kojima scores the forearm knockdown. Kojima kicks Moriarty in the gut. Machine Gun Chops. Kojima sends Moriarty to the corner. Kojima with a Flying Forearm. Moriarty answers with a Flying Knee. Kojima answers with three sharp elbow strikes. Kojima drops Moriarty with a DDT for a one count. Martinez attacks Athena from behind. Starkz with a Roundhouse Kick. Martinez clotheslines Starkz. Taylor blocks The Koji Cutter. Lee ducks a clothesline from Taylor. Lee hits The SpineBuster. Moriarty dropkicks the left knee of Lee. Athena delivers The O-Face. Lee connects with The Big Bang Catastrophe. Kojima plants Moriarty with The Running Lariat to pickup the victory.

Winner: Keith Lee, Satoshi Kojima, Athena and Billie Starkz via Pinfall

Claudio Castagnoli w/Jon Moxley vs. Josh Barnett

Jon Moxley joins the commentary team for this match. Test Of Strength. Barnett with a waist lock go-behind. Barnett brings Castagnoli down to the mat. Barnett applies The Cross-Arm-Breaker. Castagnoli puts his foot on the bottom rope which forces the break. Tight clinch by Castagnoli. Barnett grabs the left leg of Castagnoli. Barnett with a double leg takedown. Chain Grappling Exchange. Barnett blocks The Arm-Bar. Barnett applies a knee bar. Castagnoli transitions into a front face lock. Castagnoli gets Barnett in a crucifix position. Castagnoli with hammer elbows. Castagnoli applies the cravate. Barnett drops Castagnoli with The Dragon Screw Leg Whip. Barnett reapplies the knee bar. Castagnoli with a double leg takedown. Barnett avoids The Giant Swing. Barnett repeatedly kicks the right knee of Castagnoli. Barnett taunts Castagnoli. Castagnoli with three uppercuts. Barnett answers with a knee lift. Barnett applies The Abdominal Stretch. Castagnoli escapes the hold.

Forearm Exchange. Castagnoli uppercuts Barnett. Castagnoli is raining down forearms in the corner. Barnett with Muay Thai Knee Strikes. Castagnoli is on wobbly legs. Barnett drops Castagnoli with The Spin Kick for a two count. Barnett with an Overhead Belly to Belly Suplex. Castagnoli fights out of the full mount predicament. Castagnoli delivers The Giant Swing. Castagnoli applies a toe hold. Barnett grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Castagnoli with an uppercut/forearm combination. Barnett with a Snap Suplex. Castagnoli tells Barnett to bring it. Castagnoli unloads a flurry of left jabs. Barnett delivers his combination offense. Castagnoli with a Lariat. Castagnoli hits The Neutralizer. Castagnoli applies The Grounding Octopus Hold. Castagnoli connects with The Rolling Crucifix to pickup the victory. After the match, Barnett grabs the microphone and says that he’s leaving this ring with the highest respect for Castagnoli. He vouches that Antonio Inoki would approve of Castagnoli. Barnett is not done yet with Castagnoli.

Winner: Claudio Castagnoli via Pinfall

Luchasaurus vs. Nick Wayne

Wayne dropkicks Luchasaurus after the bell rings. Luchasaurus with a corner clothesline. Luchasaurus with a Release German Suplex. Luchasaurus follows that with two overhand chops. Luchasaurus is lighting up Wayne’s chest. Luchasaurus with The Emerald Flowsion. Luchasaurus uppercuts Wayne. Luchasaurus goes for a Chokeslam, but Wayne lands back on his feet. Wayne SuperKicks Luchasaurus. Wayne with a Roundhouse Kick. Wayne with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Luchasaurus HeadButts Wayne. Luchasaurus Chokeslams Wayne into the ring apron.

Wayne is having a hard time getting back on his feet. Luchasaurus drives Wayne face first into the ringside barricade. Luchasaurus kicks the barricade into Wayne’s face. Luchasaurus taunts Wayne’s mother who’s sitting in the front row. Wayne side steps Luchasaurus into the turnbuckles. Wayne with a MoonSault Press for a two count. Wayne with another head kick. Wayne SuperKicks Luchasaurus. Luchasaurus blocks Wayne’s World. Luchasaurus connects with a Lariat across the back of Wayne’s neck to pickup the victory.

Winner: Luchasaurus via Pinfall

The Acclaimed & Billy Gunn (c) vs. TMDK (Mikey Nicholls, Shane Haste and Bad Dude Tito) For The AEW World Trios Championship

Max Caster and Bad Dude Tito will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Tito outpowers Caster. Caster ducks a clothesline from Tito. Caster chops Tito. Caster drops down on the canvas. Caster leapfrogs over Tito. Tito drops Caster with a shoulder tackle. Tito tags in Haste. Caster is displaying his fighting spirit. Caster with a Back Body Drop. Caster tags in Billy. Billy poses for the crowd. Haste taunts Billy. Billy signals for the test of strength. Haste kicks Billy in the gut. Billy answers with a shoulder tackle. Haste drops down on the canvas. Haste goes for a Hip Toss, but Billy blocks it. Billy bodyslams Haste. Bowens delivers his combination offense. Billy bodyslams Nicholls. Billy tags in Bowens. Scissor Me Timbers. That leads us to a Scissor Party in Seattle. Nicholls trips Bowens from the outside. Haste with a Sliding Dropkick. Haste tags in Tito.

Tito with The Slingshot Senton for a two count. Tito sends Bowens to the corner. Tito with a running uppercut. Tito with a chop/forearm combination. Tito follows that with The Exploder Suplex for a two count. Tito applies a front face lock. Simultaneous tag to Nicholls. Double Irish Whip. Double Elbow Knockdown. Fist Drop/SomerSault Senton Combination for a two count. Nicholls applies the cravate. Bowens is throwing haymakers at Nicholls. Nicholls drives his knee into the midsection of Bowens. Nicholls with a knife edge chop. Nicholls tags in Tito. Tito repeatedly stomps on Bowens chest. Tito bodyslams Bowens. Tito with a Running Elbow Drop. Tito tags in Haste. Haste puts his knee on Bowens’ face. Haste kicks Bowens in the back. Haste does the stanky leg. Haste slams Bowens head on the top turnbuckle pad. Haste tags in Tito.

Tito with a forearm smash. Tito carries Bowens around the ring. Bowens with forearm shivers. TMDK clears the ring. Haste with a Running Uppercut. Nicholls with a corner clothesline. Tito follows that with The SpineBuster for a two count. Tito tags in Haste. Haste repeatedly kicks Bowens in the back. Haste tags in Bowens. Bowens avoids The Belly to Back Suplex. Bowens tags in Billy. Billy with a flurry of haymakers. Billy tosses Haste and Nicholls out of the ring. Tito dodges The Famouser. Tito thrust kicks the midsection of Billy. Tito with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Tito with a German Suplex for a two count. Haste uppercuts Bowens. Haste with a Flying Leg Lariat. Nicholls Powerslams Bowens. Haste with a Running Cannonball Strike. Tito with a Spinning Side Slam for a two count. Billy whips Nicholls into the ringside barricade. Caster sends Haste face first into the steel ring post. Billy drops Tito with The Famouser. Bowens hits The Arrival. Bowens tags in Caster. Caster connects with The Mic Drop to pickup the victory.

Winner: Still AEW World Trios Champions, The Acclaimed & Billy Gunn via Pinfall

AEW WrestleDream

First Match: MJF (c) vs. The Righteous In A Two On One Handicap Match For The ROH World Tag Team Championship

MJF and Dutch will start things off. MJF says that he’s going to bodyslam Dutch. MJF starts favoring his back as he was trying to pick up Dutch. MJF calls for sportsmanship and wants Dutch to shake his hand. Dutch obliges. MJF scores the greco roman eye poke. MJF applies a side headlock. Dutch whips MJF across the ring. MJF ducks under two clotheslines from Dutch. MJF struts around the ring. MJF with a drop toe hold into the middle rope. MJF says that he’s going to shove Vincent’s head up Dutch’s ass. Dutch clotheslines MJF. The Righteous gangs up on MJF. Dutch tags in Vincent. Vincent with a knee lift. Dutch with a Ripcord Lariat. Vincent follows that with a basement flatliner for a two count. Vincent mocks Adam Cole. Vincent tags in Dutch. Dutch stomps on MJF’s chest. Dutch applies the cravate. Dutch transitions into a sleeper hold. MJF with elbows into the midsection of Dutch. Dutch punches MJF in the back. MJF is trying to escape The Righteous’ corner. Dutch goes for a Bodyslam, but MJF lands back on his feet.

MJF goes for a Bodyslam, but Dutch falls on top of him for a two count. Dutch tags in Vincent. Dutch PowerBombs MJF. Vincent with The Swanton Bomb for a two count. Vincent tags in Dutch. Dutch with The Bossman Slam for a two count. Assisted Bulldog for a two count. Dutch grabs a steel chair. Vincent goes for a chair shot, but MJF counters with a groin claw. The referee admonishes Vincent. MJF rolls Vincent over for a two count. Vincent with The Pump Kick. Vincent goes for another Swanton Bomb, but MJF ducks out of the way. Vincent tag in MJF. MJF with a clothesline/forearm combination. MJF bodyslams Vincent. MJF is throwing haymakers at Dutch. MJF side steps Dutch into the turnbuckles. MJF repeatedly slams Dutch’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. MJF transitions into a corner mount. MJF starts biting Vincent’s forehead. MJF side steps Dutch into Vincent. MJF bodyslams Dutch. MJF drives Vincent face first into Dutch’s backside. MJF delivers The Kangaroo Kick. MJF shakes the ropes. MJF connects with The Heat Seeker to pickup the victory.

Winner: Still ROH World Tag Team Champion, MJF via PInfall

Second Match: Eddie Kingston (c) vs. Katsuyori Shibata For Both The ROH World Championship & The NJPW STRONG Openweight Championship

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Kingston with a flurry of cops. Kingston kicks Kingston in the gut. Following a snap mare takeover, Shibata kicks Kingston in the back. Kingston sits down on the canvas. Shibata is lighting up Kingston’s chest. Shibata with a Mid-Kick. Shibata applies the short-arm scissors hold. Kingston puts his foot on the bottom rope which forces the break. Shibata stomps on Kingston’s chest. Standing Switch Exchange. Shibata applies a Knee Bar. Shibata transitions into The Ankle Lock. Shibata follows that with a Figure Four Leg Lock. Kingston crawls towards the bottom rope which forces the break. Shibata grapevines the legs of Kingston. Shibata applies The Bow and Arrow Stretch. Shibata grabs a side headlock. Kingston escapes with The Saito Suplex. Kingston with a corner clothesline. Machine Gun Chops. Kingston shuts Shibata down with a blistering chop. Shibata reverses out of the irish whip from Kingston. Shibata with a Running Boot. Shibata is raining down forearm shivers in the corner.

Shibata Dropkick. Shibata with a Half Hatch Suplex for a two count. Shibata tells Kingston to bring it. Shibata with Kawada Kicks. Kingston fires back with three knife edge chops. Running Boot/Short-Arm Lariat Exchange. Kingston with The Exploder Suplex. Shibata responds with a Back Heel Trip. Shibata maintains wrist control. Shibata with clubbing chest kicks. Shibata ducks a clothesline from Kingston. Shibata slaps Kingston in the chest. Shibata applies The Cobra Twist. Shibata transitions into a Grounding Octopus Stretch. Kingston refuses to quit. Shibata is throwing haymakers at Kingston. Back Fist Exchange. Shibata blasts Kingston with The PK. Chop/Forearm Exchange. Kingston hits The Spinning Back Fist for a one count. Kingston with The Northern Lights Bomb for a two count. Kingston delivers another Spinning Back Fist. Kingston PowerBombs Shibata to pickup the victory. After the match, Kingston shares a nice embrace with Shibata in the center of the ring.

Winner: Still ROH World Champion & NJPW STRONG Openweight Champion, Eddie Kingston via Pinfall

Third Match: Kris Statlander (c) vs. Julia Hart w/Brody King For The AEW TBS Championship

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Statlander backs Hart into the turnbuckles. Statlander with a deep arm-drag. Statlander drives Hart back first into the turnbuckles. Statlander with clubbing shoulder blocks. Statlander with forearm shivers. Hart avoids The Running Knee Strike. Statlander rolls Hart back into the ring. Hart SuperKicks Statlander. Statlander with two shoulder tackles for a two count. Hart grabs the left leg of Statlander. Statlander is raining down strikes. Hart rolls Statlander over for a two count. Hart with a Roundhouse Kick. Hart scores the elbow knockdown. Statlander puts Hart on her shoulders. Hart with a Headscissors Takeover. Statlander catches Hart in mid-air. Statlander with a Vertical Suplex. Hart pulls Statlander out of the ring. Statlander gets distracted by King. Hart yanks Statlander off the ring apron. Hart repeatedly whips Statlander into the ringside barricades. Hart rolls Statlander back into the ring. Hart hooks the outside leg for a two count. Hart starts rag dolling Statlander. Hart repeatedly drives her knee into Statlander’s ribs. Hart with a Back Senton Splash for a two count.

Statlander and Hart are trading back and forth shots. Hart drives her knee into the midsection of Statlander. Hart applies The Cobra Twist. Statlander with a Hip Toss. Statlander with a palm strike. Hart kicks Statlander in the gut. Forearm Exchange. Hart delivers her combination offense. Statlander Powerslams Hart. Statlander with a Running Uppercut. Statlander with a Running Knee Strike. Statlander follows that with The Blue Thunder Bomb for a two count. Hart blocks The Sunday Night Fever. Hart dodges The Discus Lariat. King continues to run interference. Hart goes for the mist, but Statlander counters with a straight right hand. Statlander with a Half Nelson Driver for a two count. Statlander with a Deadlift German Suplex. Statlander drags Hart to the corner. Statlander ascends to the top turnbuckle. Second Forearm Exchange. Hart with a Desperation Belly to Belly Suplex. Hart uses her feet to create separation. Hart lands The MoonSault for a two count. Hart applies The Hartless Lock. Statlander nails Hart with The Tombstone PileDriver. Statlander connects with The Sunday Night Fever to pickup the victory.

Winner: Still AEW TBS Champion, Kris Statlander via Pinfall

Fourth Match: The Young Bucks w/Brandon Cutler vs. The Lucha Brothers w/Alex Abrahantes vs. Orange Cassidy & HOOK vs. The Gunns In A Fatal Four Way Match. The Winner Will Get A Future AEW World Tag Team Championship Opportunity

