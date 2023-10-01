The AEW WrestleDream 2023 pay-per-view airs tonight from Seattle, WA at Climate Pledge Arena. The full pre-show is now available and can be found below, along with the final card.

Bryan Danielson vs. Zack Sabre Jr.

Hangman Page vs. Swerve Strickland

AEW Tag Team Champions FTR (Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler) vs. Aussie Open (Mark Davis and Kyle Fletcher)

ROH Tag Team Champion MJF vs. The Righteous (Vincent & Dutch) – Handicap Match

AEW TBS Champion Kris Statlander vs. Julia Hart

AEW TNT Champion Christian Cage vs. Darby Allin – Two out of Three Falls Match

NJPW Strong & ROH World Champion Eddie Kingston vs. ROH Pure Champion Katsuyori Shibata

The Young Bucks (Matt Jackson & Nick Jackson) vs. The Gunns (Austin Gunn & Colten Gunn) vs. The Lucha Brothers (Rey Fenix & Penta El Zero Miedo) vs. Orange Cassidy & Hook – AEW World Tag Team Title #1 Contenders Fatal 4-Way Match

Will Ospreay, Konosuke Takeshita, and Sammy Guevara vs. Kenny Omega, Kota Ibushi, and Chris Jericho

Wheeler Yuta vs. Ricky Starks

AEW Trios Champions The Acclaimed & Billy Gunn vs. TMDK (Shane Haste, Mikey Nicholls & Bad Dude Tito) – Zero-Hour Pre-Show Match

Nick Wayne vs. Luchasaurus – Zero-Hour Pre-Show Match

Shane Taylor, Lee Moriarty, Diamante & Mercedes Martinez vs Satoshi Kojima, Keith Lee, Athena & Billie Starkz – Zero-Hour Pre-Show Match

Claudio Castagnoli vs. Josh Barnett – Zero-Hour Pre-Show Match