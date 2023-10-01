AEW is apparently considering adding another pay-per-view to its annual schedule.

According to Fightful Select, it is believed that AEW is eyeing the last week in December as the spot for another major event. However, the report notes that it is not known whether it will be an AEW branded pay-per-view or a ROH brand pay-per-view. For reference, ROH Final Battle has typically taken place every December.

It is also noted that the planned location for the event is New York City. Madison Square Garden would be out of the question since WWE has a hold on the famous arena, nor is it known what venue they would hope to run.

Tonight AEW is in Seattle for this evening’s WrestleDream pay-per-view. You can follow our full coverage of the event here.