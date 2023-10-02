The Acclaimed (Anthony Bowens & Max Caster) and Daddy Ass are still your AEW Trios Champions.

The fan-favorites defeated TMDK (Shane Haste, Mikey Nicholls, Bad Dude Tito) at this evening’s WrestleDream pay-per-view in Seattle. This marks the groups fifth successful title defense since winning the gold from the House of Black at All In. Highlights from the matchup can be found in the full pre-show below.

ZERO HOUR: AEW WRESTLEDREAM PRE-SHOW Order #AEWWrestleDream now, available on All Major Cable & Satellite Providers, BR Wrestling, YouTube & FITE Internationally, PPV dot com https://t.co/zFdsh851V3 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 1, 2023

