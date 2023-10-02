Better Than You Bay Bay (MJF & Adam Cole) are still your ROH tag team champions.

MJF successfully defended the titles all by himself at this evening’s WrestleDream pay-per-view event, where he defeated The Righteous. The Salt of the Earth won after hitting Dutch with the heet-seeker, then put his foot on the ropes behind the referee’s back to get the pin. Highlights from the matchup can be found below.

