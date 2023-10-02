Eddie Kingston is still your ROH World Champion and NJPW STRONG Openweight Champion.

The Mad King defeated Katsuyori Shibata at this evening’s AEW WrestleDream pay-per-view event in Seattle. Shibata gave Kingston a hell of a fight but in the end the champ retained after hitting the spinning backfist. This is his first successful defense of the ROH World title since winning it from Claudio Castagnoli at Dynamite Grand Slam.

Highlights from the matchup can be found below.

