Kris Statlander is still your AEW TBS Champion.

Statlander defeated Julia Hart at this evening’s WrestleDream pay-per-view event after connecting with her signature Sunday Night Fever piledriver. The champ is now 15-0 in 2023, with this latest match being her 12th successful defense since she won the title back in May.

Highlights from the matchup can be found below.

Full results to WrestleDream can be found here.