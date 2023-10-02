Kris Statlander is still your AEW TBS Champion.
Statlander defeated Julia Hart at this evening’s WrestleDream pay-per-view event after connecting with her signature Sunday Night Fever piledriver. The champ is now 15-0 in 2023, with this latest match being her 12th successful defense since she won the title back in May.
Highlights from the matchup can be found below.
Absolute strength on display by the TBS Champion Kris Statlander.




Julia Hart takes full advantage of a momentary distraction on the outside!




The mist attack backfires on Julia Hart!




