The Young Bucks have earned a future opportunity at the AEW tag team titles.

The duo defeated The Gunns, The Lucha Bros, and HOOK/Orange Cassidy at this evening’s AEW WrestleDream pay-per-view. They will now challenge the winner of the FTR and Aussie Open tag team title match at next month’s Full Gear pay-per-view in Los Angeles.

Highlights from the matchup can be found below.

