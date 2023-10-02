The Young Bucks have earned a future opportunity at the AEW tag team titles.
The duo defeated The Gunns, The Lucha Bros, and HOOK/Orange Cassidy at this evening’s AEW WrestleDream pay-per-view. They will now challenge the winner of the FTR and Aussie Open tag team title match at next month’s Full Gear pay-per-view in Los Angeles.
Highlights from the matchup can be found below.
Penta El Zero M is on FIRE!
