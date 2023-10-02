The injury bug continues to plague AEW.

Tonight’s AEW WrestleDream saw Rey Fenix go down during the multi-man tag team match to determine new #1 contenders for the tag team titles, which was won by The Young Bucks. It has been known that Fenix, who is the company’s current International Champion, had been banged up following his shocking win over Jon Moxley at Grand Slam. Fenix was barely cleared for his defense over Jeff Jarrett at this past Wednesday’s Dynamite.

Penta El Zero Miedo worked most of the matchup on his own as Fenix was helped out of the matchup by doctors. Bryan Alvarez from F4WOnline tweeted out that the injury was a work to protect Fenix for his match against Nick Jackson on Wednesday’s Dynamite. Wrestling Headlines will keep you updated on his condition.