Bryan Danielson defeats Zack Sabre Jr. in a dream showdown at today’s WrestleDream pay-per-view.

The American Dragon bested the current reigning NJPW Television Champion and secured the victory after hitting a series of running knees. This match was originally going to take place at the 2022 Forbidden Door event, but Danielson was nursing an injury at that time. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Full results to tonight’s WrestleDream event can be found here.