FTR are still your AEW tag team chamions.

The Top Guys defeated Aussie Open at this evening’s WrestleDream pay-per-view event, where they won a competitive back and forth with a top rope Shatter Machine. This marks FTR’s eight successful defense of the titles since they won them in April. Their next defense will be against the Young Bucks at Full Gear in Los Angeles.

