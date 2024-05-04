The French are loud.

Really loud.

Paul “Triple H” Levesque shared a post on social media during the WWE Backlash: France “go-home” episode of Friday Night SmackDown last night regarding a noise complaint that WWE received due to the crowd reactions.

The @WWEUniverse in France literally received a warning about the noise level tonight at #SmackDown @LDLC_Arena. Absolutely insane. Like @myMotorhead said… “Only way to feel the noise is when it's good and loud.” pic.twitter.com/i4KMGnfUtY — Triple H (@TripleH) May 3, 2024

Additionally, Cody Rhodes addressed the loud crowd after the FOX cameras stopped rolling.

“Are you guys ready for Backlash,” Rhodes asked the crowd to start off a post-show promo exclusively for the French audience in the building. “Hopefully, you can understand me. If not, forgive me. Question for the audience. Who was here when WWE came to Paris? I don’t know if you remember what I told you, but what I said was, if you stay that loud, if you stay that proud, WWE will bring a PLE to France. Tonight is the first time in my entire career where, during an interview segment, I could not hear myself. I could not hear AJ Styles. I gotta be honest, I loved it.”

Rhodes continued, “Please, I know you’ve seen me twice already. You’ve been wonderful. But I’m gonna give you every single thing I have in my body tomorrow against AJ Styles. What I ask in return, France, is you to do the same, and we do this together. How do you say it in French? I love you. I mean it from the bottom of my heart, guys. I love you very much. Enjoy tomorrow. This is your PLE. If you bring the same energy you had today, and you bring it tomorrow, who’s to say another PLE doesn’t come to France? God bless you. I want to quickly think this wonderful crew, who’s standing by, waiting. Samantha [Irvin], who’s been willing it all night long. God bless you guys. Enjoy this evening. I cannot wait to see each and every one of you tomorrow. Have a great night. Take care of one another. I love you. Be safe, guys. Good night.”

France Crowd appreciation post:

Huge LA Knight Pop

We want Roman Chant

crowd sings with Randy Orton's theme song

The French announcement team got a huge pop#WWE #SmackDown #WWEFrance #WWEBacklash pic.twitter.com/4T62In6oBB — Hi5 Wrestling News (@hi5_wrestling) May 3, 2024

