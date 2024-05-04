Yet another name has joined the list of talent released by WWE on Friday.

F4WOnline.com is reporting that Gable Steveson has been released from NXT.

Steveson joins the following talents, who were also released from the company:

-Boa

-Ezekiel Balogun

-Julian Baldi

-Trey Bearhill

-Emmamaria Diaz, who was showcased on WWE Roku Channel series WWE: Next Gen

-Valentina Feroz

-Drew Gulak

-Keyshawn Leflore, who was showcased on WWE Roku Channel series WWE: Next Gen

-Darrell Mason

-Vlad Pavlenko

-Kiyah Saint