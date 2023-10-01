– “The Heartbreak Kid” was pleased with Saturday night’s WWE NXT premium live event. Shawn Michaels took to social media after the NXT No Mercy PLE on Saturday and wrote, “What an incredible night! Full of surprises and jaw-dropping moments, I couldn’t be prouder of our talent at NXT! They aren’t just the future, they are the now! See you all Tuesday on USA!”

– As seen on Saturday night, Ilja Dragunov captured the big one by defeating Carmelo Hayes to become the new NXT World Champion. After his co-main event victory at No Mercy, Dragunov was embraced by Michaels backstage at the Mechanics Bank Arena in Bakersfield, CA. Check out the footage below.

– WWE released the latest installment of their “Top 10” digital series on their official YouTube channel this weekend. Check out the top ten Dramatic Last Man Standing matches in this week’s installment below, ahead of the Seth Rollins vs. Shinsuke Nakamura Last Man Standing match for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship at WWE Fastlane 2023 next weekend.