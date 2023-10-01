Tiffany Stratton is pleased with how things went on Saturday night.

Despite coming up short in her attempt to recapture the NXT Women’s Championship from Becky Lynch in their “Extreme Rules” match main event at the WWE NXT No Mercy 2023 premium live event on Saturday, Stratton feels she is WrestleMania-bound sooner, rather than later.

The former NXT Women’s Champion took to Instagram after the show to comment on her performance against “The Man.”

“Name an assignment I didn’t understand,” she wrote. “I’ve always loved the idea of not being what people expect me to be, but tonight was different.”

Stratton continued, “The Man Becky Lynch brought it to me on another level unlike anyone ever has, but I brought it right back, I said what I said and I’m not going anywhere. See you all in the main event of WrestleMania sooner rather than later! Toodles.”

Check out the post from Tiffany Stratton’s Instagram page embedded below.