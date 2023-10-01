Many in the pro wrestling industry believe tonight is the night Edge makes the jump from WWE to AEW.

As noted, Edge’s WWE contract officially expired on Saturday, making him a free agent and able to start business elsewhere as of today.

Prior to his WWE contract coming up, many within AEW were already under the assumption that “The Rated-R Superstar” would be coming in when his WWE contractual obligations were completed.

As far back as mid-August, AEW stars were saying they heard whispers of Edge coming in, even before he had his last match with WWE against Sheamus on SmackDown in Toronto. As recently as this past week, a veteran in WWE said it was a “lock” that Edge is going to AEW.

One source believes WWE does not own the exclusive licensing rights to Metalingus, as it appears on their One Day Remains album, however another source has said that there can be exclusive rights reached, although WWE presumably never felt it necessary.

It’s worth noting that the “You think you know me?” sample used to lead into the theme music could always be re-recorded, if he were to make the jump to another company, such as AEW. WWE no longer owns the rights to the Rob Zombie song, “Never Gonna Stop Me,” which Edge used for years.

A source close to the situation noted that if Edge wanted to use almost any Alter Bridge song, they would likely work hard to make sure that happens.

WWE owns the rights to the Edge name, so Adam Copeland will have to use a different name of some kind.

With AEW expected to put on Darby Allin vs. Christian Cage last at tonight’s AEW Wrestle Dream 2023, speculation has been high that Edge will be making his debut with the promotion tonight.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com tonight for live AEW Wrestle Dream 2023 results coverage from Seattle, WA.