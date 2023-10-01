– Tony Khan found out only one day prior to AEW All Out that Billie Starkz was not cleared to compete at the premium live event against Athena. This was the reason why the company made the late change to have the six-woman tag-team match on the show instead.

– Although it felt story-book in hindsight, AEW reportedly did not go into AEW All In with a long-running plan on having Saraya capture the AEW Women’s Championship in front of her family in her home country. Although it is not clear exactly how long before the event that the decision was made, Saraya herself reportedly did not learn of plans for her to win the title until the day before the show.

– Miro was not originally scheduled to be included at AEW All In. “The Redeemer” reportedly “passionately pled” to Tony Khan to be booked on the event. This was why the late call was made to have the segment with he and Powerhouse Hobbs on the pre-show, which promoted their showdown at AEW All Out the following week.

– Despite rumors to the contrary, Jon Moxley’s opponent at the inaugural AEW Wrestle Dream premium live event was not scheduled to be MMA legend and former UFC Heavyweight Champion Josh Barnett, nor fellow MMA veteran “Filthy” Tom Lawlor.