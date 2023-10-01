Some interesting notes regarding the AEW All Out pay-per-view last month have surfaced.

Fightful Select is reporting that Bryan Danielson was a late replacement for CM Punk at the premium live event held at the United Center in Punk’s hometown of Chicago, Ill. back on September 3, 2023.

“The American Dragon” would go on to defeat Ricky Starks in a critically-acclaimed Strap Match against “Absolute” Ricky Starks at the show. The Strap Match had long been planned for the event, but the opponent was reportedly in question.

It’s also worth noting that the decision to have Jon Moxley vs. Orange Cassidy for the AEW International Championship serve as the main event of the show was not made until the week prior to the PLE.