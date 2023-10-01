Jeff Jarrett was responsible for some of the outside elements utilized at the AEW ALL IN 2023 premium live event in August.

Fightful Select is reporting that the pro wrestling legend was responsible for pitching the involvement of NBA legend Dennis Rodman at the show, which turned out to be the single-biggest AEW event in history.

Additionally, the report states that “Double J” was the man behind pitching the Grado elements that were incorporated into the pre-show at the massive event at Wembley Stadium in London, England.

Jarrett badly wanted to be on the show, and at one point, there were pitches for ideas involving Paul Wight’s “Captain Insano” character from the popular Adam Sandler film, “Waterboy,” with him possibly teaming with The Hardys and Grado, if Jeff Hardy was able to get into the U.K., for a multiple-person match against Jarrett, Jay Lethal, Sonjay Dutt and Satnam Singh.