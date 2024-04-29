A big update on WrestleMania 41 and what city may play host to WWE’s biggest show of 2025.

It has been noted by WWE President Nick Khan that Las Vegas was an option as the WrestleMania 41 location even though prior to that Minneapolis had been labeled the frontrunner. Multiple reports have since surfaced stating that Minneapolis remained a viable option, but WWE’s delay in making an official announcement left things more uncertain. Well, a new report has now confirmed that Minneapolis is losing its chances to host the 41st edition of the Showcase of the Immortals more and more each day.

According to WrestleVotes, Las Vegas is looking like a stronger option each day. Their full tweet reads, “After speaking with a reliable WWE source over the weekend, it seems that the chances of WrestleMania 41 being held in Minneapolis are decreasing with each passing day. ‘The longer we wait for an announcement, the stronger Las Vegas looks,’ said the source. While this doesn’t mean Minnesota is out of the running, the delay in announcing isn’t part of any new strategy or rollout. WWE is reportedly keen on getting the word out as soon as possible.”

The most likely venue that WWE would run if Mania 41 takes place in Vegas would be Allegiant Stadium, which was the host to the 2021 edition of SummerSlam. As with all things in wrestling, nothing is confirmed until it is confirmed. Wrestling Headlines will continue to keep you updated.

WWE WrestleMania XL took place from Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.