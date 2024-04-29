WWE releases its latest programming schedule for the week.

The company will be in France this Friday night for SmackDown, followed by another night on Saturday for its annual Backlash premium live event. The show will be headlined by Cody Rhodes making his first defense of the Undisputed WWE Championship against AJ Styles.

Full details are below.

Monday, April 29

Raw Talk 11:05 p.m. ET

Wednesday, May 1

Monday Night Raw (4/1/24)

WWE NXT (4/30/2024)

WWE’s The Bump 1 p.m. ET

Thursday, May 2

This Week in WWE

Friday, May 3

WWE This is Awesome: Most Awesome SmackDown Moments – 10 a.m. ET (airing on Linear at 3 p.m. ET)

NXT Level Up – 10 p.m. ET

Saturday, May 4

La Previa: Backlash France 10 a.m. ET

Countdown to Backlash France – LIVE at 12 p.m. ET

Backlash France – LIVE at 1 p.m. ET

Backlash France Press Conference – LIVE

Immediately Following Backlash France

WWE Main Event (4/18/24)

Sunday, April 28

WWE’s The Bump – at 10 a.m. ET

Friday Night SmackDown (4/5/24)