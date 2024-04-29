A new match has been announced for TNA Under Siege.

Josh Alexander will team up with Eric Young to battle Franie Kazarian and Steve Maclin at the event, which takes place this Friday from the Washington Avenue Armory in Albany, New York. Under Siege will air exclusively on TNA+.

UPDATED LINEUP FOR UNDER SIEGE:

-Moose, Brian Myers & Eddie Edwards vs. Matt Hardy, Mike Bailey & Trent Seven

-Jody Threat & Dani Luna vs. Alisha Edwards & Masha Slamovich for the TNA Knockouts Tag Team Titles

-Mustafa Ali vs. Ace Austin or Trey Miguel for the TNA X-Division Title

-Hammerstone vs. Jake Something

-Jordynne Grace & PCO vs. Steph De Lander & Kon

-Josh Alexander & Eric Young vs. Frankie Kazarian & Steve Maclin