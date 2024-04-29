A pricing change for the Peacock streaming service.

Variety reports today that rates will go up by $2 for Peacock beginning in mid-July. For full context, Variety writes:

Beginning in mid-July, the price for Peacock Premium (with ads) will increase by $2 to $7.99 per month and Peacock Premium Plus (mostly ad-free) is also going up by $2 to $13.99 per month. Peacock Premium’s annual price will increase from $59.99 to $79.99, while Premium Plus is going from $119.99 to $139.99 per year.

This is the second time Peacock has raised its prices in the last two years. The streaming service is home to the full WWE library, as well as WWE’s monthly premium live events. The latest event Peacock hosted was the two-night WrestleMania XL PLE, which did huge numbers. WWE Backlash France will be the next event that airs live on Peacock, which takes place this Saturday.