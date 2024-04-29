Tonight’s episode of WWE Raw takes place from the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri and will feature the second day of the 2024 WWE Draft. PW Insider has released a report revealing that an injured superstar is in town and may be returning on the show. If you wish to avoid spoilers DISCONTINUE READING HERE.

According to the report, former Universal Champion Braun Strowman is in town. The Monster Among Men has been out of action since May 2023, which is when he underwent neck surgery. He was listed as a talent that could be drafted so all signs point to him being back.

Strowman came back to WWE in 2022 after being released in 2021.