A big signing for AEW.

According to Sean Ross Sapp from Fightful, former NWA women’s champion Kamille is now a member of the AEW roster. The Brickhouse reportedly signed with Tony Khan back in February after hitting the free agent market at the beginning of the year. She held the NWA women’s title for 812 days and was one of the backbones of the brand.

It is not specified when Kamille will begin her official run with AEW. Last summer she was working on a film entitled, “Queen of the Ring,” which told the true story of legendary wrestler Mildred Burke. Kamille snagged the role of June Byers in the project, and has said in previous interviews that she really enjoys acting.