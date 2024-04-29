More news ahead of this evening’s edition of WWE Raw in Kansas City.

The red-brand will feature the second night of the 2024 Draft, which will see the WWE roster shaken-up. It was previously reported that a former Universal Champion may be returning on tonight’s show, but PW Insider has revealed some more potential spoilers ahead of the show.

According to the report, WWE Hall of Famers Booker T, Teddy Long, and Madusa are backstage. The trio may be announcing the draft picks similarly to how The Dudleyz, Torrie Wilson, and Michelle McCool did on SmackDown. However, that’s not all. Insider adds that the Authors of Pain and Paul Ellering are backstage as well, an indication that the group, who was formerly team SmackDown, may be going to Raw in the draft.

On tap for tonight’s installment of the weekly prime time three-hour WWE on USA Network red brand program, which also serves as the WWE Backlash: France “go-home show” for the premium live event this weekend, is the return of WWE United States Champion Logan Paul.

Additionally, a big featured six-man tag-team bout has been announced, with WWE World Heavyweight Champion Damian Priest and fellow members of The Judgment Day, Finn Balor and JD McDonagh, teaming up to take on the trio of “Main Event” Jey Uso, Andrade and Ricochet.