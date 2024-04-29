The viewership numbers are in for the April 26th edition of WWE SmackDown on FOX.

According to Programming Insider, the program pulled in 2,143,000 viewers and scored a 0.58 in the 18-49 demographic. These numbers are down from the April 19th episode, which pulled in 2,333,000 viewers and scored a 0.63 in the key demo. WWE did have some stiff competition on Friday as the blue-brand was up against the NFL draft that aired simultaneously on ABC and ESPN.

SmackDown featured night one of the 2024 WWE Draft, an event that saw NXT superstars like Carmelo Hayes and Bron Breakker get called up to the main roster, and other superstars like Nia Jax get moved from one brand to another. The show also saw Carlito revealed as the person who attacked Dragon Lee prior to WrestleMania XL.

Wrestling Headlines will continue to provide weekly viewership updates for all of WWE’s programming. Stay tuned.