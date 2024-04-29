A new matchup has been added to tomorrow’s Spring Breakin edition of NXT on USA.

Ridge Holland, fresh off his return, is looking to get some revenge on the man who forced him to retire (storyline) for a bit, Shawn Spears. The news was broken by the official NXT X (Twitter) account this evening.

After an eventful few weeks between the two Superstars, @RidgeWWE and @ShawnSpears will go one-on-one TOMORROW at Week Two of #NXTSpringBreakin! 8/7c on @USANetwork pic.twitter.com/kYuidh48Yb — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) April 29, 2024

UPDATED LINEUP FOR SPRING BREAKIN:

-Oba Femi vs. Ivar for the NXT North American Championship

-Super Sonic Duo vs. Authors of Pain for the NXT Tag Team Championship

-Shawn Spears vs. Ridge Holland

-Natalya vs. Lola Vice in NXT Underground

-Tyson Dupont & Tyriek Igwe vs. The OC (Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson)

-Thea Hail vs. Jacy Jayne