DAZN has pulled AEW from its service.

The deal, which was initially set for three years, unexpectedly came to an early end after just one year. The termination clause was exercised by DAZN on New Year’s Eve, but is catching attention now following AEW’s Univision partnership also coming to an end.

DAZN employee/reporter Steven Muehlhausen clarified on social media that the decision to part ways with AEW wasn’t a reflection on the wrestling promotion. Muehlhausen emphasized that DAZN had the option to terminate the contract after the first year, citing lower-than-expected PPV numbers and viewership as the driving factors. Muehlhausen praised AEW for its cooperation and efforts in promoting their content during his tenure managing DAZN’s wrestling social media.

Before the DAZN deal, AEW had been reaching international audiences through TrillerTV, formerly known as FITE, with its AEW+ subscription service. However, DAZN’s promotion of AEW content was minimal during their partnership. Nonetheless, international fans still have options to access AEW programming through TrillerTV, YouTube, and PPV.com, with pre-orders already available for the upcoming Double or Nothing PPV in 2024.