WWE Raw Results 4/29/24

T-Mobile Center

Kansas City, Missouri

Commentators: (Michael Cole & Pat McAfee)

Ring Announcer: Samantha Irvin

Transcription by Josh Lopez

– As the show went on the air, The Judgment Day ran into Logan Paul, Patrick Mahomes and iShowSpeed in the parking lot area. Logan is here tonight to announce some draft picks. He’s a big fan of The Judgment Day, and he’s looking forward to Damian Priest beating the uglier Uso at Backlash on Saturday.

Becky Lynch, Liv Morgan, Nia Jax Segment

Becky Lynch: The Man has come around to Kansas City. And we got some history together, don’t we. Yeah, a lot of people say, this is where The Man was born. Nearly six years ago, I stood up on those steps, face, bloody, and I let everyone know that this is my show now. And here I stand your new Women’s World Champion, nearly six years later, and I’m still saying the same exact thing. We are on night two of the draft, and the times they are a changing. People are coming, people are going. We got a whole new division waiting in the wings. And it has taken me over two years to work back to holding a World Championship. Thank you, I love you guys. But now that I’m holding it, my instinct is to hold it tight, to never let it go, but championships, they aren’t meant for just holding, are they. They are meant for defending. So, Kansas City, we got to find ourselves a new number one contender. And I want to fight the best, because you only get better by fighting the best.

Liv Morgan: Oh, Becky, now, if you are looking for a new number one contender, here I am. Now, the very last thing that I wanted to come out here was for you to hand me a title opportunity. But for some reason, I can’t help but to feel like you owe me one. Now, hold on, the truth here is, the only reason why you have that Women’s World Championship is because I did what you couldn’t do at WrestleMania, and that is take out Rhea Ripley. And this is, The Liv Morgan Revenge Tour, after all. And I think we both now that the end game here was always going to be me. So, I won’t stop until I have everything that I want.

Becky Lynch: Liv, you’re right, I would not be holding this if it wasn’t for what you did to Rhea Ripley. But the interesting is, that you would be holding this if it wasn’t for what I did to you. Funny how that works, isn’t it?

Nia Jax: Rude, rude. I’m sorry, I don’t know about any of you, first of all, Kansas City, you are extremely rude for not welcoming the irresistible force into your home. You’re lucky I showed up tonight.

Liv Morgan: I can’t hear you.

Nia Jax: Anyways, I dominated the both of you, last week. I should be the champion, right now. And the only reason I’m not, is because you two teamed up to make sure I wouldn’t be. But lucky for you, I got drafted to the superior show, SmackDown. This is why I’m wearing blue, if you can’t tell, you dumb idiots. But like Bayley, Naomi, Tiffany saw, I will soon be champion, so I’m not worried about that. But tonight is my last night on Raw. And if I’m leaving, I’m taking one of you with me.

Morgan dropkicks Jax off the ring apron.

Liv Morgan: If you’re going to make a challenge tonight, I accept.

First Round Of The 2024 WWE Draft

Stephanie McMahon: Well, it sure does feel great to be back here in Kansas City. And welcome two night two of the WWE 2024 Draft.

So, with the first pick, in the first round, Raw selects Imperium.

It looks like a storm is coming to SmackDown, the second pick is Jade Cargill.

And with the third pick, Raw selects Iyo Sky, Asuka, Kairi Sane, and Dakota Kai. Damage CTRL.

And with the final pick of the first round, SmackDown selects none other than Kevin Owens.

First Match: GUNTHER w/Ludwig Kaiser vs. Xavier Woods w/Kofi Kingston

Gunther kicks Woods in the gut. Gunther punches Woods in the back. Gunther backs Woods into the turnbuckles. Woods ducks under a chop from Gunther. Woods with a knife edge chop. Woods applies a side headlock. Gunther whips Woods across the ring. Woods ducks under two chops from Gunther. Woods slides under Gunther’s legs. Woods with The Rolling Elbow. Woods sends Gunther tumbling to the floor. Gunther avoids The Wrecking Ball Dropkick. Gunther drops Woods with a blistering chop. Gunther with a Belly to Back Suplex on the ring apron. Gunther has complete control of the match during the commercial break. Uppercut Exchange. Gunther bodyslams Woods. Gunther talks smack to Woods. Gunther toys around with Woods.

Woods with heavy bodyshots. Chop Exchange. Gunther with a short-arm lariat. Gunther gets distracted by Kofi. Woods with a shot to the midsection of Gunther. Woods decks Gunther with a JawBreaker. Second Chop Exchange. Gunther goes for a PowerBomb, but Woods lands back on his feet. Woods thrust kicks the midsection of Gunther. Gunther launches Woods over the top rope. Gunther fires off another chop. Woods blocks The SuperPlex. Woods is throwing haymakers at Gunther. Woods with two overhand chops. Woods delivers The Missile Dropkick for a two count. Gunther floors Woods with a chop. Woods buries his shoulder into the midsection of Gunther. Gunther gets the right leg of Woods trapped in the ropes.

Gunther repeatedly stomps on the right knee of Woods. Woods is favoring his knee on the outside. Gunther viciously works on the right leg of Woods. Gunther and Woods are trading back and forth shots. Gunther bodyslams Woods into the ropes. Gunther mocks Woods. Gunther puts Woods on the top turnbuckle. Gunther unloads a series of chops. Gunther is mauling Woods in the corner. Gunther tells Woods to bring it. Gunther with a knife edge chop. Gunther continues to talk smack to Kofi. Gunther goes for a Flying Splash, but Woods gets his knees up in the air. Gunther blocks The SuperKick. Gunther slaps Woods in the chest. Gunther applies the single leg crab. Kofi thought about throwing in the towel. Woods refuses to quit. Woods with a series of up kicks. Gunther answers with hammer elbows. Gunther makes Woods tap out to a Modified STF.

Winner: GUNTHER via Submission

– Cathy Kelley had a backstage interview with Jey Uso. Is Jey feeling any pressure with being a high draft pick going into his World Heavyweight Championship match at Backlash? Is there pressure being a first round pick or a number one contender, that’s the true question here. At Backlash, Damian Priest is about to catch this YEETDown. Jey also heard what Logan Paul had to say at the beginning of the show. He’s happy that WWE signed a Paul brother, but he wished it was the one with a winning record, YEET.

– R-Truth struck a deal with Chad Gable behind Miz’s back. The Awesome Truth will put their World Tag Team Titles on the line against The Alpha Academy. Truth says that they can get drafted to the NFL and play for the Kansas City Chiefs. Truth would be excited to get some State Farm Insurance from Patrick Mahomes. Chad Gable turns around and is greeted by a Big Boot from Sami Zayn.

Jey Uso, Logan Paul, and Braun Strowman Segment

Logan Paul: Hey, what’s up, Kansas City? So beautiful. Hey, really quick, before we get started, y’all know that we got a very special guest in the house tonight. Samantha Irvin, why don’t you do a nice intro for the best quarterback in the league, Patrick Mahomes?

Samantha Irvin: Ladies and gentlemen, please welcome two-time NFL MVP, three-time SuperBowl Champion, the starting quarterback for the Kansas City Chiefs, Patrick Mahomes.

Logan Paul: Now, that’s a pop.

iShowSpeed: With the first pick, in the second round of the 2024 WWE Draft, Raw selects, The Voice Of The Voiceless, CM Punk.

Logan Paul: With the next pick, SmackDown selects Bobby Lashley, The Street Profits, and B-Fab. The Pride.

iShowSpeed: Alright, and with the next pick, Raw selects, The Monster Of All Monsters, Braun Strowman.

Logan Paul: And with the final pick of the second round, SmackDown selects Tiffany Stratton. Okay, that was fun and all, but let’s get real. Look, I came to Kansas City to make some draft picks, maybe hangout with Patrick Mahomes, but look I got here and what happened? Now Jey Uso is running his mouth because I did what? I pointed out the truth. Hey, here’s the truth, stupid, Damian Priest will beat Jey Uso, and I’ll tell you why. Because Jey made a mistake leaving The Bloodline, because Jey Uso is incapable of becoming a champion on his own, something I’ve became a master at. So, look, Kansas City, let me give you a play by play of what’s going to happen at Backlash this Saturday.

Jey Uso: Logan Paul got predictions for Backlash, but Kansas City, I want to hear what you got to say. Y’all think Jey Uso can beat Damian Priest? Y’all think Jey Uso can be the World Heavyweight Champ? Y’all think Jey Uso should knock the YEET out of Logan Paul for running his mouth?

Logan Paul: What is this, Jey? You think you can out YEET me? Hey, for all of my little gangsters out there, buddy I’ve been yeeting since 2017, YEET. Little Brother Jey trying to roast me? You’re not good alone, Jey. That’s why you got kicked out of The Bloodline, because the difference between you and I, me and my bloodline, we’re tight. Well, well, well, Jey Uso alone, again. Couldn’t fend for himself then. Can’t fend for himself now. A little bit behind with both of those brain cells you still have in your head. Hey, Jey’s vocabulary only consists of two words, YEET and Uce. Shut up, stupid, YEET.

Jey gets into a brawl with Finn Balor and JD McDonagh from The Judgment Day. Patrick Mahomes hands Logan Paul his SuperBowl rings. Logan inadvertently clocks McDonagh with The Titanium Punch. Finn is shocked. Jey is loving every moment. Jey transitions into a ground and pound attack to Balor. Logan attacks Jey from behind. Braun Strowman storms into the ring to make the save. Strowman Chokeslams Balor. Logan proceeds to run away from Strowman. Strowman talks smack to Mahomes who’s sitting in the front row. Jey had to calm down Strowman to close the segment.

– Cathy Kelley had a backstage interview with Booker T. He’s lending his hand tonight as a special draft advisor. Booker calls Jade Cargill a game changer. He also mentioned that Raw landing CM Punk was a big deal as well. We see Drew McIntyre standing behind Booker this entire time. Drew steals Booker’s tell me you didn’t just say line. Does Booker feel that Punk should’ve been drafted ahead of the guy who put him on the shelf? Booker reminds Drew that he’s not the World Heavyweight Champion. Drew says that Booker has changed, he knows better than anybody how CM Punk really is.

Second Match: Sami Zayn (c) vs. Bronson Reed For The WWE Intercontinental Championship

Zayn with a waist lock go-behind. Reed backs Zayn into the turnbuckles. Zayn with three knife edge chops. Reed shoves Zayn out of the corner. Reed drops Zayn with a shoulder tackle. Reed HeadButts Zayn. Reed slaps Zayn in the chest. Reed with two headbutts. Reed with a straight right hand. Reed punches Zayn in the back. Reed whips Zayn across the ring. Zayn holds onto the ropes. Zayn dumps Reed out of the ring. Zayn kicks Reed in the chest. Zayn with The Arabian MoonSault. Zayn rolls Reed back into the ring. Reed catches Zayn in mid-air. Reed drives Zayn back first into the turnbuckles. Reed with a Running Powerslam. Reed with a Running Senton Splash. Reed has complete control of the match during the commercial break.

Zayn springboards off the ropes. Zayn clotheslines Reed. Zayn decks Reed with a back elbow smash. Zayn goes for a Flying Elbow Strike, but Reed counters with The Uranage Slam for a two count. Reed BuckleBombs Zayn. Reed with The SitOut PowerBomb for a two count. Reed kicks Zayn out of the ring. Reed with a diving shoulder tackle off the ring apron. Reed rolls Zayn back into the ring. Zayn connects with The Helluva Kick. Chad Gable drops Zayn with a German Suplex which forces the disqualification. After the match, Gable transitions into a ground and pound attack. Gable with clubbing crossfaces. Gable applies The Ankle Lock. The referees had to pull Gable off of Zayn. Reed plants Zayn with The Tsunami. Gable poses with the Intercontinental Championship. Reed nails Gable with The Death Valley Driver. Reed stands tall over Zayn and Gable.

Winner: Still WWE Intercontinental Champion, Sami Zayn via Disqualification

– Kiana James Vignette.

– Chad Gable scolds Maxxine Dupri for acting like she got a participation trophy. Gable tells Tozawa to not do his stupid dance tonight. He wants Alpha Academy to go out there and win him a championship.

– Cathy Kelley had a backstage interview with Bron Breakker. Bron says that Adam Pearce knew that he was the best option for Monday Night Raw. Sheamus joins the conversation. Sheamus is a fan of Bron, in fact, he reminds him of a younger version of himself. He shouldn’t worry about being the BMF around here. Sheamus talks about having banger after banger. We see Drew McIntyre storm past Sheamus as he’s on the hunt for CM Punk.

Third Round Of The 2024 WWE Draft

JBL: With the first pick, in the third round of the 2024 WWE Draft, Raw selects WWE Hall Of Famer and Dead Beat Dad Rey Mysterio, Dragon Lee, Cruz Del Toro, Joaquin Wilde, Zelina Vega and Carlito. The LWO

Ron Simmons: And with the next pick, SmackDown selects Santos Escobar, Angel, Humberto, and Elektra Lopez. Legado Del Fantasma.

JBL: And with the next pick, Raw selects “The Scottish Warrior” Drew McIntyre.

Ron Simmons: And with the final pick of the third round, SmackDown selects Shinsuke Nakamura.

CM Punk & Drew McIntyre Segment

Drew McIntyre: Am I the only sane and logical person left around here? In what world does Drew McIntyre get drafted in round three? There’s not one person in this arena that can walk up to me, look me in the eyes, and tells me that make sense. I would call you a lair. APA, have you’ll been drinking since Friday? I’m not joking, that’s how stupid it is. You think that’s cool? He’s the furthest thing from any establishment. He’s now a corporate ass kisser. But, Punk, congratulations, you’ve finally achieved something since you came back to WWE. You hurt Drew McIntyre. At WrestleMania, when you attacked me from behind like a coward, you fractured my elbow. But unlike you, staying at home, kicking your feet up, collecting a paycheck, I came to work, week after week. I tape it up, and I get on with it, because I’m a real man, unlike you.

CM Punk: Cut the music, cut the music. Is it good to be alive on a Monday night in Kansas City or what? I’m not sitting at home, Drew, I’m right here, you little bitch.

Ron Simmons: DAMN!

Third Match: Maxxine Dupri w/Ivy Nile vs. Candice LeRae w/Indi Hartwell

LeRae shoves Dupri before the bell rings. Dupri with a double leg takedown. Dupri starts rag dolling LeRae. Dupri drops LeRae with The Spinning Heel Kick. Dupri with The Fisherman’s Suplex. Dupri pops back on her feet. Dupri with a Running Bulldog. Dupri plays to the crowd. Dupri delivers The Reverse Caterpillar. Dupri blocks The Step Up Enzuigiri. Dupri applies The Ankle Lock. Hartwell drives Nile face first into the steel ring post. LeRae with a drop toe hold into the middle rope. LeRae SuperKicks Dupri. LeRae connects with The Wicked Stepmother to pickup the victory.

Winner: Candice LeRae via Pinfall

– Cathy Kelley had a backstage interview with The LWO. How does Rey Mysterio feel about Carlito being drafted to Raw after what occurred on SmackDown last week? Rey is feeling a lot of mixed emotions. As far as Carlito is concerned, he doesn’t know why Carlito attacked Dragon Lee, but they have unfinished business. Dominik Mysterio interrupts the conversation. Dom reminds The LWO that The Judgment Day still runs Monday Night Raw. Rey calls Dominik, Dirty Sanchez. Dominik tells Rey that he’s lucky that he’s not medically cleared and walks away.

– There will be a WWE Backlash Kickoff Media Event on Peacock this Friday at 10am ET.

– Drew McIntyre finally shows up at the skybox CM Punk was chilling in, but he’s not there. All McIntyre finds is a CM Punk 8×10 with his autograph on it. We see Punk do his entrance with McIntyre this time looking on from the skybox.

CM Punk Promo

I love Kansas City, and the people that inhabitant it, so I don’t want to waste your time like Drew McIntyre. So, I’m going to try to do this in less time than the last time you were World Champion. Which means I got five minutes and forty-six seconds. Pat, time me. This would normally be the part of the program where I ask you, do I have your attention now? But I can see, clear as day, just like everybody else here, I’ve had your attention for quite some time. You’re like an ex-girlfriend that I can’t get rid of. And you say, I hurt your elbow? Good. You prayed for me to get injured. I did that to you. I thought you maybe got hurt just sitting on twitter, and tweeting me, because that’s all you are good for. And that is why I was drafted before you. I’m not mad. I’m not out for revenge. You’ve given me purpose. The reason, Drew McIntyre, I was drafted before you is simple wrestling economics, it’s because I’m the best in the world, in this ring, on this microphone, even at commentary. Nobody can touch me, no offense, Pat and Michael. Losers hope things happen. Losers pray for things to happen. Winners make it happen. And when I’m cleared, when I’m 100%, I promise you, I am going to make your life a living hell.

Fourth Round Of The 2024 WWE Draft

Teddy Long: With the first pick, in the fourth round of the 2024 WWE Draft, Raw selects Finn Balor, Dominik Mysterio, and JD McDonagh. The Judgment Day.

Madusa: And with the second pick of the fourth round, SmackDown selects the women that can make any room light up, Naomi.

Teddy Long: With the next pick in the WWE Draft, from NXT, Raw selects “The Mad Dragon” Ilja Dragunov.

Madusa: And with the final pick of the fourth round, SmackDown selects Chelsea Green and Piper Niven.

Fourth Match: Liv Morgan vs. Nia Jax

Jax slings Morgan across the ring. Jax drops Morgan with a shoulder tackle. Jax slams the left knee of Morgan on the canvas. Jax levels Morgan with The Body Avalanche. Jax with a Hair Biel Throw. Jax poses for the crowd. Morgan decks Jax with a JawBreaker. Morgan repeatedly kicks the left hamstring of Jax. Morgan with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Morgan with a Running Dropkick. Morgan follows that with a basement dropkick. Morgan dropkicks the back of Jax. Morgan with Two Running Hip Attacks. Jax clotheslines Morgan. Jax drags Morgan to the corner. Jax is choking Morgan with her boot. Jax climbs up to the middle turnbuckle. Morgan delivers the chop block. Morgan gets Jax tied up in the tree of woe. Morgan with a Flying Double Foot Stomp. Jax blocks The Baseball Slide Dropkick. Jax dumps Morgan face first on the announce table. We see Tiffany Stratton sitting in the front row. Jax has complete control of the match during the commercial break.

Jax applies The Cobra Clutch. Morgan with heavy bodyshots. Jax sends Morgan to the corner. Morgan drives Jax shoulder first into the steel ring post. Morgan dropkicks Jax’s head against the ring post. Morgan repeatedly slams the back of Jax’s head against the post. Jax dumps the back of Morgan’s neck on the top turnbuckle pad. Jax hits The Samoan Drop for a two count. Morgan sends Jax face first into the middle turnbuckle pad. Morgan with another Double Foot Stomp for a two count. Morgan with clubbing blows to Jax’s back. Jax drops Morgan with The SpineBuster. Jax drags Morgan to the opposite corner. Jax goes for The Annihilator, but Morgan blocks it. Morgan dribbles Jax’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Morgan PowerBombs Jax for a two count. Naomi attacks Tiffany Stratton from behind. All hell is breaking loose at ringside. Naomi with a Running Bulldog against the apron. Naomi SuperKicks Stratton. Jax blasts Naomi off the apron. Morgan with The SpringBoard CodeBreaker. Morgan connects with The Oblivion to pickup the victory.

Winner: Liv Morgan via Pinfall

– Adam Pearce tells Cathy Kelley that he’s happy so far with the picks he’s made so far for the red brand, but he’s also elated that Chelsea Green is moving to SmackDown.

Fifth Round Of The 2024 WWE Draft

The Dudley Boyz placed a table in front of the podium.

Bubba Ray Dudley: Kansas City. You guys want to have some fun with The Dudley Boyz tonight? What’s Up? D-Von, 1-2-3, Get the Tables.

D-Von Dudley: Oh, my brother, testify.

Bubba Ray Dudley: Alright, with the first pick in the fifth round of the 2024 WWE Draft, Raw selects The New Day.

D-Von Dudley: With the next pick, SmackDown selects Pretty Deadly.

Bubba Ray Dudley: With the next pick in the WWE Draft, from NXT, Raw selects Lyra Valkyria.

D-Von Dudley: And with the final pick of the fifth round, SmackDown selects Candice LeRae & Indi Hartwell.

Fifth Match: The Awesome Truth (c) vs. The Alpha Academy For The World Tag Team Championship

This match started during the commercial break. Truth with a Belly to Back Suplex. Miz and Otis are tagged in. Miz ducks a clothesline from Otis. Miz with clubbing IT! Kicks. Miz with The Awesome Clothesline. Miz kicks Tozawa off the ring apron. Miz buries his shoulder into the midsection of Otis. Miz with an Apron Enzuigiri. Miz with The Top Rope Stunner. Miz goes for a Springboard Double Axe Handle, but Otis counters with The Worlds Strongest Slam. Otis rips off his t-shirt. Otis plays to the crowd. Otis hits The Caterpillar. Otis tags in Tozawa. Tozawa goes for a Senton Bomb, but Miz gets his knees up in the air. Tozawa blocks The Skull Crushing Finale. Truth tags himself in. Miz decks Tozawa with a back elbow smash. Miz ducks a clothesline from Tozawa. The Awesome Truth connects with The TCF to pickup the victory.

Winner: Still World Tag Team Champions, The Awesome Truth via Pinfall

– Dominik is pissed that The Judgment Day fell to the fourth round. Damian Priest is still pissed that they continue to stick their noise into his business. He wants to handle business alone at Backlash. JD is rocking a massive bruise over his left eye. Priest says that it’s time to focus and stick to the plan.

– Becky Lynch runs into Damage CTRL in the backstage area. Dakota tells Becky that they’ll be seeing her around. Becky didn’t appreciate Kairi touching her title as she was walking away.

The Final Round Of The 2024 WWE Draft

Adam Pearce: With the first pick in the final round of the 2024 WWE Draft, Raw selects The Final Testament.

Nick Aldis: With the second pick of the final round, SmackDown selects DIY.

Adam Pearce: And with the third pick in the final round, Raw selects Bronson Reed.

Nick Aldis: And with the final pick, of the final round, from NXT, SmackDown selects Blair Davenport.

Sixth Match: The Judgment Day w/Dominik Mysterio vs. Jey Uso, Ricochet, Andrade El Idolo In A Six Man Tag Team Match

Finn Balor and Andrade El Idolo will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Balor with forearm shivers across the ribs of Idolo. Balor with clubbing shoulder blocks. Balor follows that with a knife edge chop. Balor with a gut punch. Balor with a side headlock takeover. Idolo whips Balor across the ring. Idolo drops down on the canvas. Idolo leapfrogs over Balor. Balor sends Idolo into the ropes. Tranquillo Pose. Idolo dumps Balor out of the ring. Idolo launches McDonagh over the top rope. Idolo tags in Ricochet. Idolo and Ricochet clothesline Priest over the top rope. Suicide Dive Party. Judgment Day regains control of the match during the commercial break. Priest applies The Razor’s Edge. Priest nails Ricochet with The Bell Clap. Priest with The Broken Arrow for a two count. Priest talks smack to Ricochet. Priest with a flurry of kicks. Priest drops Ricochet with The Rolling Elbow. Priest kicks Jey off the ring apron. Priest taunts Idolo. Priest with a leaping back elbow smash. Priest tags in Balor.

Following a snap mare takeover, Balor with a Slingshot Foot Stomp. Balor tags in McDonagh. McDonagh with The Slingshot MoonSault. Simultaneous tag to Priest. Pendulum BackBreaker/Running Leg Drop Combination for a two count. Priest drives Idolo shoulder first into the steel ring post. Priest tags in McDonagh. Ricochet creates distance with The Recoil. Jey and Balor are tagged in. Jey ducks a clothesline from Balor. Jey with a big right hand to Priest. Jey is throwing haymakers at Balor. Jey thrust kicks the midsection of Balor. Jey with a drop down uppercut. Balor blocks a boot from Jey. Jey with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Jey knocks Priest off the apron. Balor launches Jey over the top rope. Jey with The Apron Enzuigiri. Jey with a Flying Crossbody Block for a two count.

Idolo drops McDonagh with The Discus Back Elbow. Priest responds with The Roundhouse Kick. Ricochet goes for a Springboard Clothesline, but Priest counters with The Flatliner. Priest drags Balor to his corner. Balor tags in Priest. Priest with a Running Lariat. Priest poses for the crowd. Priest goes for The Razor’s Edge, but Jey lands back on his feet. Jey hits The Samoan Drop. The referee gets distracted by Dominik. Jey ascends to the top turnbuckle. Priest had Jey in position for The Super South Of Heaven Chokeslam. McDonagh shoves Jey off the top turnbuckle, which makes Priest livid. Jey ducks a clothesline from Priest. Jey SuperKicks Priest. Priest inadvertently knocks Balor off the apron. Jey delivers Two More SuperKicks. Jey ducks a clothesline from Balor. Jey Spears Balor. Jey connects with The Uso Splash to pickup the victory. After the match, Jey had a standoff with Priest as the show goes off the air.

Winner: Jey Uso, Ricochet, Andrade El Idolo via Pinfall

