Tonight’s WWE Raw takes place from the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri and will broadcast on the USA Network. This edition of Raw also marks the second night of the 2024 WWE draft.

Fightful Select has released a new report revealing matches, segments, and draft news that has NOT YET been revealed. If you WISH TO AVOID these spoilers DISCONTINUE READING.

-Becky Lynch Promo

-WWE Draft Round One

-Xavier Woods vs. Gunther

-WWE Draft Round Two

-Logan Paul Promo

-IC Title Match: Sami Zayn vs. Bronson Reed

-WWE Draft Round Three

-Drew McIntyre Promo

-Maxxine Dupri vs. Candice LeRae

-WWE Draft Round Four

-SPOILER WOMEN’S MATCH

-WWE Draft Round Five

SPOILER TITLE MATCH

-WWE Draft Round Six

-Jey Uso, Andrade & Ricochet vs. Judgment Day

BACKSTAGE NEWS

-Katana Chance & Kayden Carter vs. Chelsea Green & Piper Niven is scheduled for WWE Main Event tapings

-Creed Bros vs. Angel & Berto is scheduled for WWE Main Event tapings

-Call time at the WWE PC was 7:15 for the “draft party” element of things

-Chad Patton is scheduled to referee the main event of the night

-Dominik Mysterio is at the building despite his injury

-Kofi Kingston, Indi Hartwell, Ivy Nile are all at the show

SPOILERS

-Braun Strowman is in town, but we don’t know if he’ll be at the show

-There are more NXT picks to be made tonight

-Ludwig Kaiser is scheduled to still be with Gunther

-SPOILER TITLE MATCH: Awesome Truth vs. Alpha Academy

-SPOILER WOMEN’S MATCH: Nia Jax vs. Liv Morgan

-The tag title match is set for one segment

-The IC Title match is scheduled for two segments

-Many at the PC are expecting Gallus to be drafted, per Cory Brennan

-Dijak ate a lot of Taco Bell before having to sit for over three hours straight at the WWE PC. Something hilarious could happen there

-Corey Brennan has heard Fallon Henley’s name tossed around as a callup, though it isn’t confirmed

-Ilja Dragunov is expected to be called up.