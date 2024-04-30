The GOAT has arrived in WWE.
Tonight’s edition of Raw took place from Kansas City, Missouri, which is the home of the 2023/2024 Super Bowl Champions, the Kansas City Chiefs. Leading that team is three-time Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes, who appeared in the opening segment of the red-brand alongside WWE U.S. Champion Logan Paul, WWE World Champion Damian Priest, and the rest of the Judgment Day. The live crowd went absolutely bonkers.
HOLD UP!#USChampion @LoganPaul brought @PatrickMahomes of the @Chiefs to the #WWEDraft on #WWERaw RIGHT NOW on @USANetwork! pic.twitter.com/TssyXyj8Yg
— WWE (@WWE) April 30, 2024
#USChampion @LoganPaul didn't come to the #WWEDraft on #WWERaw alone … @PatrickMahomes is here too!
What do they have in store TONIGHT?
@USANetwork pic.twitter.com/hsFjdDc2k1
— WWE (@WWE) April 30, 2024
Champs @PatrickMahomes pic.twitter.com/WY6Nf6RDNx
— Logan Paul (@LoganPaul) April 30, 2024
Mahomes is not the first NFL player to grace a WWE screen this year. Former Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce helped Rey Mysterio and Andrade El Idolo pick up a victory at WrestleMania XL.
Follow along with our full Raw coverage here.