The GOAT has arrived in WWE.

Tonight’s edition of Raw took place from Kansas City, Missouri, which is the home of the 2023/2024 Super Bowl Champions, the Kansas City Chiefs. Leading that team is three-time Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes, who appeared in the opening segment of the red-brand alongside WWE U.S. Champion Logan Paul, WWE World Champion Damian Priest, and the rest of the Judgment Day. The live crowd went absolutely bonkers.

Mahomes is not the first NFL player to grace a WWE screen this year. Former Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce helped Rey Mysterio and Andrade El Idolo pick up a victory at WrestleMania XL.

Follow along with our full Raw coverage here.