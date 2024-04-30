Tonight’s WWE Raw takes place from the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri and is being broadcast on the USA Network. The show centers around the ongoing 2024 draft, with Stephanie McMahon presenting the first round picks. They are as follows:

-Imperium (GUNTHER & Ludwig Kaiser) were the first pick of round one and will remain on Raw.

-Jade Cargill is the second pick of the first round and is now SmackDown exclusive.

-Damage CTRL (Kairi Sane, IYO SKY, Dakota Kai, Asuka) were picked third and are now on Raw.

-Kevin Owens is the final pick of round one and will remain on SmackDown.

