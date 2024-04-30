Tonight’s WWE Raw takes place from the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri and is being broadcast on the USA Network. The show centers around the ongoing 2024 draft, with WWE U.S. Champion Logan Paul and IShowSpeed presenting the second round picks. They are as follows:

-CM Punk is the first pick of the second round and will remain on Raw.

-The Pride (Bobby Lashley, B-Fab, Street Profits) are drafted to SmackDown.

-Braun Strowman is picked third in the second round and will be on Raw.

-Tiffany Stratton is the final pick of the second round and will be going to SmackDown.

If you missed it, here were the first round picks:

-Imperium (GUNTHER & Ludwig Kaiser) were the first pick of round one and will remain on Raw.

-Jade Cargill is the second pick of the first round and is now SmackDown exclusive.

-Damage CTRL (Kairi Sane, IYO SKY, Dakota Kai, Asuka) were picked third and are now on Raw.

-Kevin Owens is the final pick of round one and will remain on SmackDown.

Follow along with our coverage of WWE Raw here.