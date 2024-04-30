Braun Strowman is back.

The Monster Among Men has been out of action since 2023 due to neck surgery, but now is ready to start wrecking shop in WWE once again. The former Universal Champion was not only drafted to Raw in the ongoing draft, but made his return on this evening’s Raw. Strowman came out to help Jey Uso, who was being attacked by the Judgment Day and Logan Paul.

That’s not all. Strowman confronted Paul’s special guest of the night, NFL superstar Patrick Mahomes. The reigning Super Bowl MVP gave Paul his Super Bowl Rings to use as a weapon, a move that Strowman didn’t like. The two traded some words, but nothing got physical.

This confirmed a report made earlier in the day by PW Insider, who mentioned that Strowman was backstage.

