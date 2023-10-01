The participants for the 2023 NXT Women’s Breakout Tournament have been announced.

As noted, WWE announced during the NXT No Mercy 2023 premium live event on Saturday night that the annual NXT Women’s Breakout Tournament will return next week, kicking off on the post-No Mercy episode of NXT on USA.

Scheduled to compete in this year’s NXT Women’s Breakout Tournament are the following NXT Superstars from the women’s division:

NXT WOMEN’S BREAKOUT TOURNAMENT COMPETITORS

* Jakara Jackson* Karmen Petrovic* Lola Vice* Jaida Parker* Izzi Dame* Dani Palmer* Kelani Jordan* Ariana Grace

Also announced for Tuesday’s NXT on USA show at 8/7c from the Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando, FL. is Gigi Dolin vs. Blair Davenport, as well as Gallus vs. Tyler Bate & Butch.

