MJF will defend the ROH Tag Team Titles against The Righteous (Vincent & Dutch) in a Handicap Match that will take place at the AEW WrestleDream 2023 pay-per-view event from Seattle, WA, tonight.

The AEW World heavyweight Champion praised TNT Champion Christian Cage while speaking with WrestlePurists.

“There is Christian Cage, who I think is a schmuck, however, in my opinion, this is the best he’s been in his entire career. When I say that, it’s not hyperbolic. You know I’m right. Let’s think about how long Christian has been in the wrestling world. This is his best work, and he’s about to go in there with Darby Allin. Have I beaten Darby with a headlock takeover twice? Absolutely, but I’m the best wrestler in the world. That’s not a fair comparison. Darby Allin is hands down, one of the most enigmatic and insane professional wrestlers in the history of the sport. Those two guys are going to go at for the TNT belt,” said MJF.

