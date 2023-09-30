WWE Hall of Famer Brie Bella, who now goes by Brie Garcia, recently held a Q/A session via Instagram Stories, wherein a fan asked her, “Will you wrestle again?”

Brie replied,

“I will…waiting for Buddy to grow a little more. The great thing is there’s so many companies with great opponents!!! I’d loved to wrestle Saraya again, Brit Baker…..love to go wrestle Trin…Can’t wait to see her and Mickey in action…..first on my list is The liconics…wrestle them In Australia would be amazing!”

Nikki & Brie – The Bella Twins – left WWE in March earlier this year, and from the looks of Brie’s desired opponents, as well as her husband Bryan Danielson’s association with All Elite Wrestling, a potential AEW move for Brie Garcia seems very much on the cards.