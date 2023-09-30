On tonight’s episode of Friday Night SmackDown, John Cena happened to have some travel issues, but he was able to make it to the show in time to hog the main event. We kid.

Cena arrived at the arena in a huff, before making his way out to the ring, contract in hand, where he stated that if he couldn’t find a partner for Fastlane, he’d take on Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa by himself in a handicap match. As he continued to play to the crowd like a fiddle, Jimmy, Solo, and Paul Heyman came down to the ring, with the brothers going after Cena.

Cena initially fought back but was eventually overpowered by the numbers game, only for LA Knight to ultimately make the save. The crowd was sent into frenzy as Knight signed the contract for Fastlane, making a huge tag team match official.

John Cena and LA Knight will take on Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa at WWE Fastlane next Saturday.