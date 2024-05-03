Rikishi is getting involved in the diss track rap game.

The WWE Hall of Famer released a song entitled ‘The Sultan,’ where the former champion takes aim at Hulk Hogan and pays homage to one of the Immortal One’s biggest enemies, The Iron Sheik. Rikishi writes:

Hip Hop music has always been apart of my life. When I started my wrestling journey, I always had a tape playing in the car on the road from city to city. As I start this new adventure in music, I wanted to pay homage to the hip hop and reggae artists that motivated me throught the years. During my run as ‘The Sultan’, I was managed by the legendary Hall of Famer, The Iron Sheik. We bonded during that time learning about each other’s cultures and lifestyles. A few years later, I let him hear a song called ‘Lean Back’ by Fat Joe and the Terror Squad. Sheik was amazed by the Middle Eastern sound and it was one of my favorite songs to jam to on the road. In honor of him, Big Uce returns as The Sultan and going after one of his sworn enemies. R.I.P. Sheiky Baby. Thank you to Frankie Braggadocio @frankiebraggadocio , @1m.valentine , and @hieranarchymediagroup Hieranarchy Media Group for helping me put this one together.

The timing of the track is convenient as the big thing happening in the hip-hop game currently is the beef between Kendrick Lamar and Drake. You can check out Rikishi’s track below.