IYO SKY is set to defend the WWE Women’s Championship against Asuka and Charlotte Flair in a triple threat match at WWE Fastlane.

During the September 29 episode of WWE SmackDown, Charlotte Flair announced her intention to challenge IYO SKY for the WWE Women’s Championship, right before her match against SKY’s stablemate, Bayley. Following her victory over Bayley, Flair was accused of attempting to bypass the line for a title opportunity by The Role Model.

The situation escalated with Bayley, SKY, and Dakota Kai converging around the ring. Asuka’s music then hit and she intervened and proposed something in Japanese, seemingly a tag team match. However, Bayley, with her advanced knowledge of the Japanese language, “interpreted” that as the aforementioned Triple Threat Match for Fastlane. Although SKY disputed the translation, the match was confirmed for the upcoming event.