WWE Fastlane is set to emanate from the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, IN, on Saturday, October 7. Here is the updated card for the show:

World Heavyweight Championship – Last Man Standing Match: Seth Rollins vs. Shinsuke Nakamura

Seth Rollins vs. Shinsuke Nakamura WWE Women’s World Championship: IYO SKY vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Asuka

IYO SKY vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Asuka John Cena & LA Knight vs. Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa

As we previously reported (via the Wrestling Observer Newsletter), WWE Fastlane is officially sold out with 11,548 tickets.