On tonight’s episode of AEW Rampage, it was announced that Julia Hart will be in action of AEW Collision tomorrow night, with her opponent to be determined. She is of course set to challenge Kris Statlander for the TBS Women’s Championship at AEW WrestleDream this Sunday (check out updated card here).
Here is the updated lineup for this week’s episode of AEW Collision:
- All Star Eight Man Tag Team: Bryan Danielson, Wheeler Yuta, and FTR (Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler) vs. Ricky Starks, Big Bill, & Aussie Open (Kyle Fletcher & Kyle Davis)
- The Kingdom (Matt Taven & Mike Bennett) vs. Best Friends (Trent Beretta & Chuck Taylor)
- Andrade El Idolo vs. Juice Robinson
- Chris Jericho & Kenny Omega vs. Gates of Agony (Toa Liona & Kaun)
- Julia Hart in action