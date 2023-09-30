On tonight’s episode of AEW Rampage, The Acclaimed and ‘Daddy Ass’ Billy Gunn successfully defended the AEW World Trios Championship against The Hardys – Matt & Jeff, and ‘Brother Zay’ Isiah Kassidy. During the match, it was noted that against TMDK (Shane Haste, Mikey Nicholls, and Bad Dude Tito) would challenge the winners at AEW WrestleDream this Sunday.

Notably, TMDK stablemate Zack Sabre Jr. will face Bryan Danielson in a dream match to determine ‘the best technical wrestler in the world’ at the pay-per-view event as well.

Meanwhile, young Nick Wayne also issued a challenge to Luchasaurus for WrestleDream in a backstage promo on tonight’s episode of Rampage. Both these matches are set for the ‘Zero Hour’ pre-show.