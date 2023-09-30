Two days away from WrestleDream and we’ve got a big episode of Rampage on tap, with two championship matches:

AEW Women’s World Championship Number One Contender’s Match: Ruby Soho vs. Hikaru Shida

The Righteous vs. Caleb Krush & Gunnar

NJPW Strong Openweight Championship: Eddie Kingston (c) vs. Rocky Romero

AEW World Trios Championship: The Acclaimed & Daddy Ass vs. The Hardys & Isiah Kassidy

AEW Rampage 9/29/23

From the 1st Bank Center in Broomfield, Colorado!

Match #1. AEW World Trios Titles: The Acclaimed & Daddy Ass vs. The Hardy Boys & Isiah Kassidy

Arm drag by Bowens and a kick combo to Kassidy. Daddy Ass and Matt Hardy are in now as Matt deletes Daddy Ass and then it’s “Suck it” vs. “Delete”. All six men enter and Caster hits a big body slam on Kassidy. Scissor Me, Timbers and Daddy Ass gets a two count. Daddy Ass looks for a splash in the corner but Kassidy moves and Ass eats the corner. Enziguiri to Daddy Ass and Jeff Hardy gets tagged in. Jeff clears house with clotheslines and hits a side Russian Leg Sweep on Bowens. Two count. Whisper in the Wind by Jeff takes out both Kassidy and Caster. Daddy Ass is in and misses a Fameasser, allowing Matt to hit the Twist of Fate. Swanton by Jeff! Bowens breaks up the pin The Acclaimed are in with a powerslam to Hardy and a discus elbow by Bowens. Kassidy gets a tag and takes out Caster with a dropkick and a diving Flatliner to Bowens. Moonsault off the apron to Gunn! The Acclaimed finish Kassidy with their double team inverted powerbomb.

Winners and STILL AEW World Trios Champions: The Acclaimed & Daddy Ass

Rating: **3/4. Another nice win for The Acclaimed. Nice opener and the crowd was here for the whole thing.

Eddie Kingston is here and he respects Rocky, but…

Here’s Jay Lethal and company. Lethal respects Kingston having two titles but says the ROH World Heavyweight Championship is reserved for athletes. Kingston doesn’t seem bothered and says he’s going to go beat up Rocky.

Match #2. NJPW Never Openweight Championship: Eddie Kingston (c) vs. Rocky Romero

Both men trade wrist locks to start before Rocky catches Kingston with a step-up hurricanrana and a suicide dive to the floor. Make that two for Rocky. Kingston grabs Rocky’s third attempt and hits a big stalling suplex on the floor. Kingston in control with a chin lock and an octopus stretch throughout the PIP. Rocky counters a knee with a step-up tornado DDT for a two count before we go to a full commercial break. Back from break and Rocky counters a Northern Light’s Bomb with a jumping knee to the face. Kingston is draped between the middle rope and calls Rocky on for more, so Rocky hits a spinning back kick and a double dropkick off the middle rope. Kingston reverses an Irish whip and it’s the machine gun chops in the corner. Both men fight up to the top rope and Rocky counters Kingston with an avalanche Sliced Bread. Rocky looks for the forever clotheslines in the corner but Kingston counters with a pair of spinning backfists before locking in the Stretch Plum, and Rocky is forced to tap.

Winner and STILL NJPW Never Openweight Champion: Eddie Kingston

Rating: ***. Great stuff here between two veterans, as Kingston’s title reign is just getting started.

Shibata is here and both men stare each other down .