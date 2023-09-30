Women’s wrestling pioneer Betty Wade-Murphy, known in the ring as Joyce Grable, has passed away at the age of 70. According to PWInsider, Grable, who recently entered hospice care, peacefully passed away.

Grable’s illustrious wrestling career spanned from 1971 to her retirement in 1991, and she primarily wrestled in NWA territories. She achieved remarkable success, holding titles such as the NWA World Women’s Tag Team Championship six times with partners Wendi Richter and Vicki Williams, as well as the NWA United States Women’s Championship and the NWA Texas Women’s Championship.

Her contributions to the world of wrestling earned her well-deserved inductions into the NWA Hall of Fame, the Professional Wrestling Hall of Fame, and the St. Louis Wrestling Hall of Fame.

We express our sincerest condolences to the family, friends, and fans of Joyce Grable.